Unnao rape case: Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar charged with murder of survivor's father, says Court
Updated : August 14, 2019 07:05 AM IST
District Judge Dharmesh Sharma clubbed two cases related to the alleged murder of the rape survivor's father and the other related to allegedly framing him in a case of possession of illegal arms.
The court charged Sengar and nine others for the offences punishable under sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 193 (false evidence) of the IPC and under section 25 of the Arms Act.
The court said that 'prima facie' there were grounds to frame joint charges against the accused persons in two cases, including that 43 witnesses in both cases were common.
