The Supreme Court has granted bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra after both his parents were tested positive for COVID-19. However, the apex court has refused to allow regular bail to Sanjay Chandra, whose younger brother is still locked up.

The bail has been granted to Chandra three years after he was arrested by the Delhi police for money laundering.

The brothers were arrested in March 2017, for allegedly duping home buyers through two housing projects in Gurugram. The case grabbed headlines after over 150 home buyers lodged a criminal case in 2015 alleging that the builders had not delivered possession.