'Unconstitutional', says SC quashes one-year suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra Assembly

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the one-year suspension of 12 Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The top court has termed the suspension "unconstitutional and arbitrary".

Twelve BJP MLAs were suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for one year after the state government accused them of "misbehaving" with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber in July 2021.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said the legislature secretariat (of state) will examine the order and the Speaker will take the final decision. It is not a question of just Maharashtra but of Parliament, of Assemblies across the country, he added.

The motion to suspend the MLAs was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote.

The 12 suspended members are - Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia.

Parab said during the period of suspension, the 12 legislators will not be allowed to enter the Legislature premises in Mumbai and Nagpur.

With inputs from PTI