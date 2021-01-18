  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
India

UK govt refuses to extradite Mallya until 'confidential' judicial proceedings are completed in UK

Updated : January 18, 2021 04:13 PM IST

Mallya, an accused in bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is in the UK since March 2016.
He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.
UK govt refuses to extradite Mallya until 'confidential' judicial proceedings are completed in UK

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

MEA to provide 8.1 lakh COVAXIN doses for free to these 7 countries

MEA to provide 8.1 lakh COVAXIN doses for free to these 7 countries

Closing Bell: Nifty ends 1% lower, Sensex down 470 points; all sectors in the red, Nifty Metal falls 4%

Closing Bell: Nifty ends 1% lower, Sensex down 470 points; all sectors in the red, Nifty Metal falls 4%

IRFC IPO subscribed 33% so far on Day 1, retail portion booked 80%

IRFC IPO subscribed 33% so far on Day 1, retail portion booked 80%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement