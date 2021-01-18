India UK govt refuses to extradite Mallya until 'confidential' judicial proceedings are completed in UK Updated : January 18, 2021 04:13 PM IST Mallya, an accused in bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is in the UK since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply