Legal
Two high rise illegal apartment complexes in Kerala brought down; SC order implemented
Updated : January 11, 2020 02:51 PM IST
While the first illegal water-front complex, known as "Holy Faith H20, was demolished at 11.18 am.
Evacuation of people residing around the two illegal apartment complexes was completed hours before the demolition of the structures began this morning.
Two other apartment complexes would be demolished on Sunday, complying with the orders of the apex court.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more