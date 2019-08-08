Legal
Two arrested for assaulting SAIL chairman, his driver
Updated : August 08, 2019 02:40 PM IST
Two of the assaulters in the incident on Wednesday night have been arrested by police, whereas the other two are absconding.
A case under section 307 and section 34 has been registered at the Hauz Khas Police Station.
