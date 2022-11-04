Twitter sued over Elon Musk's mass layoff plan

By Kanishka Sarkar

Twitter has been sued over Elon Musk’s plan to lay off nearly half of the social media giant's workforce without enough notice period, which is in violation of federal and California law, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Twitter has plans to start cutting staff from today, as indicated by the company in an internal email to employees, as per reports. This is a week after Musk acquired the platform for $44 billion.

“We filed this lawsuit tonight in an attempt the make sure that employees are aware that they should not sign away their rights and that they have an avenue for pursuing their rights,” Shannon Liss-Riordan, the attorney who filed Thursday’s complaint on behalf of employees told Bloomberg.

The lawsuit asks the court to issue an order requiring Twitter to obey the WARN Act, and restricting the company from soliciting employees to sign documents that could give up their right to participate in litigation.

The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act restricts large companies from mounting mass layoffs without at least 60 days of advance notice.

Earlier in the day, Twitter employees were notified that the layoffs were set to begin and workers were instructed to go home and not return to the offices as the cuts proceeded.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce,” the email said, according to reports.

“We recognise that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

The NYT report said that employees took note of a Slack message that suggested: “3,738 people” could be laid off and that changes could still be made to the list.

While it is not yet clear what the exact number of layoffs will be, media reports doing the rounds suggest half of Twitter's 7,500-strong workforce could be laid off.