Mumbai Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a TRP manipulation racket and arrested two suspects in the case. Republic TV, Fakt Marathi, and Box Cinema were accused of distorting the systems used by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to alter their TRP.

What is TRP?

TRP or Television Rating Point is a tool used by stakeholders to measure the viewership of a channel. In simple words, TRP of a channel tells how many people view the channel for how much time during a particular period.

Why does it matter?

Money. Increased viewership of a channel means the channel -- or a show to be specific -- has a broader audience. And larger the audience, the higher is the willingness of advertisers to pay.

Who measures the viewership?

The BARC is an industry body set up in 2015 to measure viewership. The council replaced TAM Media Research when there were issues with its measurement services.

How does BARC measure viewership?

BARC calculates TRP by installing BAR-O-meters in some 45,000 odd households participating in the survey. The meters work by listening to the watermarks embedded in the audio of the shows being watched. This method is called People meters.

BARC remote has buttons assigned to each member of a household; this keeps track of who watches which show.

The council uses another method known as picture matching, which records a small portion of the picture playing on the TV.

BARC uses the data collected by both these approaches to record the viewership of different channels and the shows airing by tracking the viewer's age, education and income.

How can anyone alter this data?

They can either bribe members of the family to watch their channels. Or they can make deals with cable operators to ensure their channels play as soon as a TV is switched on.

What the Mumbai police has claimed?

According to Mumbai police, some households with meters were bribed to keep the TV running on certain channels.

What are we doing to prevent this?

BARC tracks every unusual trend in their reports. In the current case, an FIR has been filed against employees of Hansa Research. It is an organisation the council has hired for field jobs like visiting households.

However, to prevent mapping the entire network of households across the country, BARC hires different agencies.