Trump Organization, its CFO to be charged for tax fraud: US media

Former US president Donald Trump's eponymous company and its top officer will be charged with tax-related crimes, US media reported.

The Manhattan District Attorney (DA) is expected to charge The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg over alleged fraud at the company. The charges were framed after a probe that lasted over two years.

Weisselberg is expected to turn himself in and be arraigned later in the day in front of a judge while lawyers from The Trump Organization are expected to appear in court for the hearing.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company and its long-standing CFO are to be charged with evasion of taxes on fringe benefits. The New York Times and The Washington Post mentioned that a New York grand jury had indicted the company and the CFO though the charges haven’t been disclosed.

Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance and New York state Attorney General Letitia James probed allegations that Weisselberg and other executives avoided paying taxes on perks that included private school tuition, luxury cars and apartments.

The court filings, public records and subpoenaed documents showed that Weisselberg and his son Barry received perks and gifts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, including benefits related to real estate, as per a Reuters report.

They also looked into whether the company regularly overvalued or undervalued its assets, particularly several properties in New York state, to either get bank loans or reduce their taxes.

Trump’s tax returns for eight years -- that were obtained by the prosecutors early this year after a legal battle that went up to the Supreme Court -- are also under investigation.

The Trump Organization is an unlisted family holding company owning hotels, golf clubs and luxury properties worldwide. Donald Trump had handed over the company to his two sons before he became US president in 2017.

Trump is not expected to be charged. He said the entire case is “politically motivated.” In case the DA manages to indict the former US President, it will be a huge blow to his chances of running presidency again in 2024.