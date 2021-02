The Delhi High Court on Friday slammed media for "sensationalism", "prejudicial journalism" while reporting on the FIR registered against 22-yea-old climate activist Diha Ravi in the toolkit case. While hearing the plea of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, who is in police custody in the case, against the broadcast of leaked messages, the court has directed news channels to ensure "proper editorial control".

The court directed the Delhi Police to ensure that no investigation details were leaked to the media. It added that the police can hold press briefings in accordance with the law.

The court said that editors of news channels must allow the dissemination of information from verifiable sources. "While a journalist cannot be asked to reveal sources, the source must be authentic, verifiable," the court said. The channels must ensure proper editorial control to ensure that investigations were not prejudiced and hampered. "The recent coverage shows that there are sensationalism and prejudicial journalism being undertaken. The leaked investigation material ought not to be reported in a manner that would prejudice the investigation," the court said.

The court said the plea raised issues of the right to free and fair trial, right to dignity, the privacy of an individual. It also raised issues of sovereignty and integrity of the country and subsequent reasonable restrictions. Another issue that the plea raised is of the right to free speech and the right of people to know, the court said, adding that various judgments have laid down principles and guidelines to ensure that the correct balance is struck between the three issues.

Delhi Police, probing the "toolkit Google doc" backing the farmers' agitation shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg, had arrested Ravi while Mumbai lawyer Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk have been granted pre-arrest bail by the court. A Delhi court had on February 14 sent Ravi to five-day police custody after the agency said her custodial interrogation was required to probe an alleged larger conspiracy against the government and to ascertain her alleged role relating to the Khalistan movement.

A toolkit is a document created to explain any issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue. This might include information about petitions, details about protests, and mass movements. Delhi Police had earlier asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about email ID, URLs, and certain social media accounts related to the creators of the toolkit shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest.

The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the toolkit for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the government of India". The case against unnamed persons was registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition, and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The toolkit was aimed at spreading disaffection and ill-will against the government of India and creating disharmony among various social, religious, and cultural groups, the police had claimed.