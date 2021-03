A court here on Tuesday extended protection from arrest till March 15to Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, both accused along with young climate change activist Disha Ravi in a case of sharing a ”toolkit” on social media related to the farmers’ protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief after the counsel appearing from both the accused persons said they needed time to go through the reply filed by the Delhi Police before advancing arguments in the matter.