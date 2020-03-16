  • SENSEX
Too Early for Revelry for Crypto Enthusiasts

Updated : March 16, 2020 10:08 PM IST

Off the bat, it is clarified that the Supreme Court has unequivocally concluded that cryptocurrencies are NOT legal tender.
The Court merely concludes that it is myopic for the Petitioners to claim that it is only goods or commodity as cryptocurrencies are capable of “faking or playing the role of a currency” and hence may be regulated by RBI.
