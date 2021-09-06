TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in money laundering case

Mini

Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour seat of West Bengal in the Lok Sabha and is the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The ED has filed a criminal case under the PMLA after studying a November 2020 FIR of the CBI that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.