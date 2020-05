Amidst all the arguments and counter-arguments over the Indian government to get Nirav Modi extradited from the UK to India, below is the substance of the case presented by both sides so far, based on documents they have submitted in court. The case is being heard this week, with further hearings due for five days from September 7.

The CBI Case

Three Nirav Modi companies called Diamond R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds obtained 150 fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) worth more than a billion dollars from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) between February 2017 and May 2017. Between 2011-2017, Nirav Modi’s firms obtained a total of 1214 fraudulent LoUs. Nirav Modi was 90 percent partner in the first of these companies. Partners in the other two were Nirav Modi family trusts. He later appointed dummy partners.

A number of PNB staff conspired with Nirav Modi to ensure LoUs were issued to his companies without credit facilities in place, without providing the requisite cash margin, without proper documentation and without paying proper commission. The LoUs were not properly recorded in PNB systems. The proceeds were wrongly diverted either to the repayment of earlier LoUs and to a series of linked Modi-controlled companies.

A buyer’s credit must be used only for the import of goods. In no circumstances can an LoU be used for repaying the liability of an earlier LoU. When the PNB’s exposure was discovered by officials who were not members of the conspiracy, the Ponzi like structure Nirav Modi had created was disrupted. He was no longer able to use further LoUs to repay earlier ones.

Nirav Modi set up a number of overseas companies in Hong Kong and Dubai that received the proceeds of the fraud. These were given dummy directors but Nirav Modi was the ultimate beneficial owner of the dummy entities incorporated in order to receive funds from the PNB fraud. The companies were used for the circular rotation of diamonds, pearls, gold, and jewellery at highly inflated values to give the impression that the companies in receipt of the LoUs issued by PNB were engaged in legitimate trade.

Communication with these companies were conducted on a secret mail server ‘Panemail’. Emails recovered from the system show these were dummy companies controlled by Nirav Modi and his associates. The jewellery exported from India to these dummy entities was dismantled there. Diamonds and pearls were removed and gold or silver sent for melting. The melted metal in bullion form was re-exported.

Once PNB reported the fraud, the dummy directors were sent out to Egypt and pressured to give false statements to Indian investigating authorities. Their mobile phones were destroyed.

Nirav Modi’s defence

The CBI case is strong on assertions but inadmissible as evidence. CBI documents are statements of third-party witnesses, often unsigned. Most documents annexed to the affidavits do not belong to or are within the knowledge of the affiants. One set of submissions raise serious concerns about authenticity because passages replicate verbatim the evidence of other witnesses, in a manner that strongly suggests the statements were drafted by the CBI and ED on the basis of their own views rather than recording the words of the witnesses themselves. The documents served by the Indian government in response to the defence evidence are unsigned narrative documents containing comment and submissions, not evidence.

The Indian government case reflects a flawed after-the-event attempt to recast PNB’s commercial arrangements with Mr Modi in response to pressure applied to PNB by the Indian government and other state institutions concerned at the extent of PNB’s capital adequacy. The commercial arrangements which had operated without incident over many years, and with the approval of senior bank officials at PNB, were quickly attributed by PNB to two lowly bank officials, said now to be part of massive fraud, in the hope that criticism of more senior executives for excessive unsecured lending would be avoided.

When PNB filed its second criminal charge on February 13, 2018, in which it alleged 150 LoUs were ‘fraudulent’, it was at the same time looking to negotiate a solution to what was, in reality, a commercial dispute initiated by PNB’s new refusal to issue LoUs on the same terms it had before. Far from PNB suddenly realising that its funds were being ‘embezzled’ by Nirav Modi through the issue of LoUs in secret and off-system by two junior employees, in fact, the financing facility had been running for many years, signed off by numerous employees in the bank, with repayments made on time by Modi’s firms.

When PNB changed the terms of the lending, insisted on the repayment of eight LoUs (in the first complaint on Jan 29, 2018), and informed the CBI that it had been the victim of massive fraud, PNB in fact generated an immediate cash crisis for Modi’s companies. The monies obtained under the LoUs from 2008 onwards were — until PNB’s volte-face in January 2018 — repaid. The Indian government has provided no fund tracing of PNB’s lending under the LOUs that is necessary to sustain the breadth of its case on a conspiracy to defraud.

Nowhere is there any evidence of Nirav Modi’s knowledge of or role in the day-to-day operations of any of the Dubai or Hong Kong companies. In any case, deconstruction of jewellery is done to ensure that stock which is not selling can be refashioned to improve its saleability or to release capital when a company is suffering liquidity problems.

