The Bombay HC permits Parsis to pray at community temple on Thursday

Updated : September 02, 2020 03:11 PM IST

As per the order, the prayers will be held between 7 am and 4.30 pm and not more than 200 people will attend it. At any given hour, only a maximum of 30 people will be permitted inside the premises.
The court also said its order was to be treated as an exception, and others seeking permission for any other religious event or prayers cannot use this as a precedent.
