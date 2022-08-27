The Benefits that NV Ramana, other SC judges avail after retirement

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Along with pension and gratuity, chief justices and other justices of the Supreme Court are awarded various retirement benefits including a round-the-clock security cover.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana recently retired, setting up the new term for Justice Uday Umesh Lalit taking oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India. The oath-taking ceremony happened on August 27. With Ramana's retirement, the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry has expanded the post-retiral benefits for Supreme Court justices.

After retirement, Ramana will be receiving domestic help, a chauffeur as well as a secretarial assistant for the rest of his life. In the amendment notified on August 26, the former justice will also be awarded round-the-clock security cover for the next five years. Other retired Supreme Court judges will be offered security cover for three years post-retirement.

Before the amendments, the former CJI and former justices of the Supreme Court were instead just given a monthly stipend for their security purposes. A retired CJI would receive Rs. 70,000 per month while Supreme Court judges were being given Rs. 39,000 per month.

Retired CJIs will now also be awarded rent-free Type-VII accommodation in Delhi for the next six months. Former chief justices and judges of the apex court will also be able to avail ceremonial lounge facilities in airports. Former justices can also get residential telephones free of cost and reimbursement of telephone call charges of residential telephones or mobile phones.

In terms of monetary retiral benefits, the CJI is awarded Rs 16,80,000 per annum along with dearness relief on top of that. Additionally, the CJI also receives Rs 20,00,000 as gratuity upon retirement.

However, these benefits cannot be availed if justices are taking benefits from any high courts, or government bodies, or if they take up any position post-retirement.