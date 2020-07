The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a special leave petition filed by the Income Tax Department, directing it to refund a sum of Rs. 833cr to Vodafone Idea. The apex court has directed the taxman to issue the refund immediately.

The court has upheld the Bombay high court order of June 26 directing refund of 833 crore within 2 weeks. In dismissing the plea by the I-T Department, the SC has held the department does not have power to withhold tax refund in anticipation of future demands against the assesse.

The issue revolves around the refund claims made by Vodafone for the Assessment Year 2014-15. After a long winding battle, on April 29, the Supreme Court had allowed Vodafone a tax refund of 733 crore.

However, the same order had held that the refund shall be subject to any proceedings launched by the Revenue Department. At the time the I-T Department was looking to initiate action, under Section 245 of the I-T Act, to adjust the 733 crore refund against a pending demand of 582 crore against the telecom service provider. However, the demand of Rs 582 crore was under challenge, and had been stayed by the Mumbai bench of the ITAT.

After the SC order, on May 28, the I-T Department under Section 154, passed an order that a refund of 833 crore was due and payable by the department to Vodafone. However, despite the order, the department refused to proceed with the refund.

The non-issuance of a refund despite the department’s own orders of May 28 was challenged in the Bombay HC by Vodafone.

Vodafone had argued that the department itself had concluded that Rs 833 crore of refund was due, and that the taxman had no powers under the I-T Act to withhold refund.

The department defended the refusal to issue refund citing huge outstanding tax demands pending against Vodafone. The department had argued that power under Sec 241A and the SC order of April 29th allowed the department to withhold refund.

However, the Bombay HC had held that the refund of Rs 833 crore could not be withheld based on potential demands in the future, arising out of pending assessment orders. The Bombay HC had held that the department lacked the powers to withhold tax refunds.

Appearing for Vodafone, Sachit Jolly, Partner at DMD, said, “The attempt of the tax office to withhold refund which was legitimately due since October 2019 and not paid over despite the direction of the Supreme Court in its Judgment of April 2020 has been successfully resisted. One can hope that in these desperate times, the tax office acts reasonably and in conformity with the overall vision of a fair administration propagated by the government.”

Vodafone has also challenged the TRAI order directing it to discontinue its premium RedX plans. RedX plans by Vodafone, offering “Priority 4G Network”, was move to increase the Avergae Revenue Per User (ARPU).