#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Business

Tatas to move SC for urgent relief in Cyrus Mistry case, says report

Updated : January 01, 2020 10:52 AM IST

According to the sources cited in the report, the appeal could be filed on Thursday, however, a hearing will be possible only when the apex court opens on Monday after the winter break.
Mistry family-owned firms that have stakes in Tata Sons, could oppose the interim stay, forcing the Tatas to re-induct Mistry pending a final order, according to legal experts cited in the report.
Tatas to move SC for urgent relief in Cyrus Mistry case, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki December auto sales rise 3.9 percent YoY to 1.33 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki December auto sales rise 3.9 percent YoY to 1.33 lakh units

10 things to know before the opening bell on January 1

10 things to know before the opening bell on January 1

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on January 1

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV