Tatas to move SC for urgent relief in Cyrus Mistry case, says report
Updated : January 01, 2020 10:52 AM IST
According to the sources cited in the report, the appeal could be filed on Thursday, however, a hearing will be possible only when the apex court opens on Monday after the winter break.
Mistry family-owned firms that have stakes in Tata Sons, could oppose the interim stay, forcing the Tatas to re-induct Mistry pending a final order, according to legal experts cited in the report.
