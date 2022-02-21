Tata vs Cyrus Mistry: Supreme Court to hear review plea against Tatas on March 9

The Supreme Court will hear a review petition on March 9 against an order it gave in favour of the Tata group in the Tata-Cyrus Mistry case. Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as executive chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 but was ousted four years later in October.

The court had in March last year backed the Tatas over the removal of Mistry and division of shares.

The review plea is to be heard on March 9 by a bench comprising the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Though the plea has been listed for March 9, Justice Ramasubramanian dissented and said: "With utmost respect, I regret my inability to agree with the order. I have carefully gone through the Review Petitions and I do not find any valid ground to review the judgment. The grounds raised in the Review Petitions do not fall within the parameters of a review and hence the applications seeking oral hearing deserve to be dismissed."

When asked, Dr Abhishek Singhvi, the senior counsel for the Tata Group, said they had received information that the review petition has been kept for oral hearing. He said it was wrong to say, as has been suggested in some sections, that the review petition has been either admitted or allowed.

"Nothing of that sort has happened. The court on March 9 would only have an oral hearing to consider what further should be done in the review petition. It would not be advisable to speak about this matter further since it is sub judice," Singhvi said.

By backing the Tatas, the Supreme Court bench, headed by then Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, had in March 2021 set aside an order by a company law tribunal order of December 2019 that had upheld reinstatement of Mistry.

"The order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dated December 18, 2019, is set aside," the bench had said. "All the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants Tata Group and the appeals filed by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and SP Group is liable to be dismissed."

After this order, Ratan Tata had tweeted on March 26, 2021: "I appreciate and am grateful for the judgement passed by the honourable Supreme Court today. It is not an issue of winning or losing. After relentless attacks on my integrity and the ethical conduct of the group, the judgement upholding all the appeals of Tata Sons is a validation of the values and ethics that have always been the guiding principles of the group. It reinforces the fairness and justice displayed by our judiciary."