Tata Sons may be classified as ‘public company' by RoC, says report

The Registrar of Companies (RoC) may change Tata Sons’ classification to a ‘public company’ from a ‘private company’ and it is studying the judgment by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on the Tata-Mistry dispute, reported Economic Times.

The report said that Mistry’s legal team is believed to be in touch with RoC officials to ensure the change happens quickly.

Further, the requisite documents are being sourced by the top officials in the corporate affairs ministry which oversees the RoC, the newspaper report added.