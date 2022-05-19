The Supreme Court dismissed Shapoorji Pallonji Group's plea seeking a review of the court's 2021 verdict upholding the removal of Cyrus Mistry as head of Tata Sons. In its verdict on Thursday, the court said no grounds were made for reviewing its previous judgment.

Cyrus Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as executive chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 but was ousted four years later in October.

In March 2021, the Supreme Court had backed the Tatas over the removal of Mistry and division of shares. The court, headed by then Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, had set aside an order by a company law tribunal that had upheld the reinstatement of Mistry

"The order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dated December 18, 2019, is set aside," the bench had said back then.

The court had also rejected SP Group's allegations of oppression and mismanagement against Tata Sons. It had also dismissed a plea of Shapoorji Pallonji Group seeking the separation of ownership interests in Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL).

Hearing the review petition, the Supreme Court yet again on Thursday dismissed Cyrus Mistry's plea and also ordered deletion of certain remarks made against him in its March 2021 verdict.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Tata group, said the court may permit the deletion of one or a few sentences not for the reasons given in the application of the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group.