Business
Tata Sons challenges NCLAT order reinstating Mistry as chairman in Supreme Court
Updated : January 02, 2020 12:38 PM IST
The Tatas have sought an urgent hearing on January 6 when the Supreme Court will reopen after the winter break.
Cyrus Mistry has been locked in a legal feud with Tata Sons and Tata family patriarch Ratan Tata after he was removed as chairman in October 2016.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more