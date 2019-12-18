TOP NEWS »

Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekharan on Mistry NCLAT order: Will pursue legal recourse

Updated : December 18, 2019 10:30 PM IST

The NCLAT held that the group's chairman emeritus Ratan Tata's actions against Mistry were oppressive and the appoint of the new chairman illegal.
Setting aside a lower court order, the NCLAT also quashed the conversion of Tata Sons into a private company from a public firm.
Mistry was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons and had a tenure up to March 2017.
