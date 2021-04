Tata-Mistry case verdict: Victory for Tata Sons; here’s what experts have to say

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the Tata Group. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said it is allowing the appeals filed by Tata Group. It said, "...all the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants Tata Group and the appeals filed by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and SP Group is liable to be dismissed."

Talking about the verdict, here's what experts have to say:

Gopal Jain, Senior Advocate at Supreme Court said: This is a complete, total and comprehensive victory and I think this settles this issue finally and that brings a lot of certainty and therefore stability in the entire process and also upholds the principles of good sound corporate governance.”

Cherag Balsara, Advocate at Bombay High Court: As I see it the Supreme Court should have gone an extra mile and gone into the issue of valuation and put a final settlement between both groups. It can’t be that the shareholders are having 18.37 percent of the shares is left to litigate further in order to get an amicable settlement or a buyout of his shares. The Supreme Court has in fact created a further floodgate to litigation because there will always be litigation on what should be the quantum for these 18.37 shares, 18.37 percent shares of Tata Sons when that exercise could have been carried out by the Supreme Court, it would have taken a little more time, going that extra mile it would have put an end to one of the biggest corporate feuds in independent India.”

VR Mehta, Special Advisor of Tata Trust: From whatever little we know from the operative part of the judgement, it is a great relief I would say. Having said that the main suspect was the NCLAT judgement and in a sense the main operative parts of that judgment has now been set aside. The other thing is Cyrus Mistry's group wanted to show as if they were a partner, it was a partnership firm. They were not a partnership firm, there were a shareholding and shareholding you can get your value of shares. So I think this is a very fair and equitable judgement in that sense.”