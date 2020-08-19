Legal

Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC upholds transfer of Patna's FIR to CBI

Updated : August 19, 2020 12:04 PM IST

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that FIR registered by Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

The apex court said that the Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation.