The Mumbai police on Tuesday has appointed Grant Thornton as a forensic auditor in the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, according to News18. The move comes soon after the Bihar government decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the case on a request from the actor's father.

The auditor will examine the financial transactions done from the actor's bank account.

Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh (74), who resides in Patna, had last month lodged a complaint with the Bihar Police against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her family members, and six others for abetment to suicide of his son and fraud.

He wanted a police investigation to ascertain where the Rs 15 crore deposited in a bank account held by Sushant was transferred.

The development comes a day before the Supreme Court is slated to hear a petition of Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, an accused in the FIR filed in Patna, seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai, where an investigation in the matter is already on.

The state governments of Bihar and Maharashtra have already filed separate caveats in the top court seeking to be heard before any order is passed on Chakraborty's plea. The father of the late actor has also filed a caveat in the apex court.

Rajput was found hanging in his rented apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.