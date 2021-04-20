SC stays Allahabad HC order imposing lockdown in 5 UP cities Updated : April 20, 2021 01:28 PM IST Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, said the state government has accepted several directions of the High Court. The High Court pulled the government for its lack of response emphasizing that the medical system could collapse if urgent measures are not taken. Published : April 20, 2021 01:14 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply