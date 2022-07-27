Supreme Court upholds validity of anti-money laundering laws

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the validity of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court also upheld the contested powers available to the Enforcement Directorate.

The Supreme Court held that relevant safeguards have been provided, and these provisions are not manifestly arbitrary. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar, hearing a batch of 241 petitions, said the parties seeking bail can move to the appropriate forum.

The court upheld the validity of Sections 3 (definition of money laundering), 5 (attachment of property), 8(4) [taking possession of attached property), 17 (search and seizure), 18 (search of persons), 19 (powers of arrest), 24 (reverse burden of proof), 44 (offences triable by special court), 45 (offences being cognizable and non-bailable).

However, the court observed that the question of enactment of amendments in 2019 to PMLA Act as a money bill has to be decided by a larger bench of seven judges before whom the same question is already pending.

The court added that the supply of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under PMLA proceedings is not mandatory as it is an internal document and cannot be equated to a First Information Report (FIR).

"Supply of ECIR to accused is not mandatory and only the disclosure of reasons during the arrest is enough. Even the ED manual is not to be published since it is an internal document. The department has to explore the desirability of uploading broad objectives of the act on the website," the court said.

About money laundering act

The PMLA 2002 was enacted in January 2003. However, the Act came into force on July 1, 2005. Several provisions of the Act have been amended multiple times since then.

The petitions raised issues over the procedure to commence an investigation, special power to arrest, summoning of the accused, and the accused not being made aware of the contents of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

Here are some key issues raised by petitioners:

1. Mehbooba Mufti challenged the constitutionality of Section 50 of the PMLA which mentions "powers of authorities regarding summons, production of documents and to give evidence". This provision empowers ED officials to summon any person to give evidence. All those summoned are bound to answer questions and produce the documents as required, failing which they can be penalised under the PMLA. She said the ACT violates the right to protection against self-incrimination.

“Section 50 not only enables a confession or incriminating statement made in custody or otherwise to be proved against its make, but in fact extends to legally mandating that such a confession or incriminating statement be made under the threat of legal sanction or penalty or imprisonment,” senior advocate Kapil Sibal had said earlier.

2. Karti Chidambaram said the investigation, interrogation, raids, arrests and trials carried out by the ED under this Act are “arbitrary, unreasonable and coercive”. He asserted that the ED doesn’t have jurisdiction to probe a predicate offence and it can only investigate ‘proceeds of crime’. He even challenged the procedure of attachment, adjudication and possession of properties.

3. The ED's special power to arrest has also been challenged in court. This provision states that any officer authorised in this behalf by the central government may arrest an accused and "shall, as soon as may be, inform him of the grounds for such arrest". The petitions claim that this section "violates Articles 14 (equality before law) and 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution".

4. A petition also argues that being a criminal law, the PMLA can’t be applied retrospectively as it is barred under Article 20(3) of the Constitution. It states that using the PMLA to prosecute accused persons for predicate offences, from which the laundered proceeds of crime originated, that took place before 2002 (when PMLA came into existence), would violate the said article of the Constitution.

5. It has been argued the accused is entitled to a copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) during the PMLA proceedings. Petitioners say that the ECIR registered by the ED and an FIR is one and the same thing as they both contain information about the case against the accused. In its defence, the Center said the ECIR is an internal document and need not be furnished to the accused.

6. Doubts have also been raised whether the ED can attach ancestral properties of the accused under the PMLA as "proceeds of crime". As per the law, "proceeds of crime" means "any property derived or obtained, directly or indirectly, by any person as a result of criminal activity relating to a scheduled offence or the value of any such property or where such property is taken or held outside the country, then the property equivalent in value held within the country".

JP Nadda, other political leaders react

BJP president JP Nadda launched an attack at the Congress while reacting to the Supreme Court's order. He said the law is taking its course and the Congress party's attempt to keep one family above the law will not work. "We must respect the law of the land," he said. He was referring to the money laundering case against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, who is also under the scanner of ED, tweeted after the verdict: "The @dir_ed is above & beyond :)" Meanwhile, Subramanian Swamy said, "SC judgment on PMLA is a case of “Chickens coming home to roost”..."