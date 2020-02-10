#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 10
Asian markets fall as coronavirus concerns weigh on sentiment
Oil prices fall on oversupply worries as virus hits China demand
Rupee opens 6 paise higher against dollar
Home Legal
Legal

Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018

Updated : February 10, 2020 06:13 PM IST

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said a preliminary inquiry is not essential before lodging an FIR under the act and the approval of senior police officials is not needed.
Justice Ravindra Bhat, the other member of the bench, said in a concurring verdict that every citizen needs to treat fellow citizens equally and foster the concept of fraternity.
The top court's verdict came on a batch of PILs challenging the validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act of 2018.
Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018

You May Also Like

Grasim Industries Q3 net profit down 9.4% to Rs 1,039.91 crore

Grasim Industries Q3 net profit down 9.4% to Rs 1,039.91 crore

Volvo completes BS-VI transition before April 1 deadline, says no price hike till March 31

Volvo completes BS-VI transition before April 1 deadline, says no price hike till March 31

Deep Dive: This automation stock delivered over 1,000% returns in last 10 years

Deep Dive: This automation stock delivered over 1,000% returns in last 10 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement