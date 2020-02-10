Legal

Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018

Updated : February 10, 2020 06:13 PM IST

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said a preliminary inquiry is not essential before lodging an FIR under the act and the approval of senior police officials is not needed.

Justice Ravindra Bhat, the other member of the bench, said in a concurring verdict that every citizen needs to treat fellow citizens equally and foster the concept of fraternity.