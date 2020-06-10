Business
Supreme Court to consider allowing 20-year timeframe for telcos to pay AGR dues
Updated : June 10, 2020 07:44 PM IST
The Justice Arun Mishra-led bench of the court is likely to consider the issue of allowing telecom firms to pay the mammoth AGR dues worth Rs 1.43 lakh crore in a staggered fashion spread over 20 years.
In March, before the commencement of the ongoing coronavirus-forced lockdown, the Department of Telecom (DoT) had moved the Supreme Court proposing staggered payment over 20 years for telecom firms to discharge their AGR dues.