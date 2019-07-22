Supreme Court stays NCLAT order in Essar Steel case

The Supreme Court has stayed an order passed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in the Essar Steel case, saying that the NCLAT cannot act as the resolution professional.

The NCLAT had earlier this month approved ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel's bid for Essar Steel with riders, taking away the committee of creditors' power to decide the allocation or distribution of proceeds.

A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman said the monitoring committee will continue its work till the case is heard on August 7.

The NCLAT had slashed the recovery amount by almost 30 percent, to 60.7 percent by the court. At the same time, the tribunal, in an unexpected move increased the admitted claims of the operational creditors from about Rs 5,000 crore to over Rs 19,700 crore, and said that they would be treated at par with the secured creditors, and repaid 60 percent of their dues.