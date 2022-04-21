Supreme Court stays Bombay HC order directing all cab aggregators to apply for licenses

In a relief for Uber, Ola, and all similar aggregators, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered status quo on the Bombay High Court order directing cab aggregators to apply for licenses under the Centre's Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines.

The apex court also issued notice to the Maharashtra and central government on a plea by Uber India.

In March, the Bombay High Court had directed app-based taxi firms such as Ola and Uber operating in Maharashtra to apply for valid licenses by March 16 if they wish to continue operations. The HC, though, refrained from prohibiting such cabs from plying in the meanwhile saying it was aware such a move would adversely affect commuters.

Also Read:

"We are conscious that restraining aggregators, who have not yet obtained licenses, will operate to prejudice and detriment of passengers who avail the services," a bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta said.

The bench passed the directions while hearing public interest litigation filed by advocate Savina Crasto highlighting the lack of an effective grievance redressal mechanism for customers using the Uber India app.

Crasto cited an incident from November 2020, when she booked an Uber ride in the city and was dropped off mid-way at a shady dark place" and she found that the firm's app had no effective option to lodge complaints.

During the previous hearings, the HC had found that the Maharashtra government was yet to approve specific guidelines to issue licenses and regulate the operations of such cab aggregators.

Though the Central government had issued the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, meant to regulate such cabs, those in the state were operating on the basis of permits issued to them under Maharashtra City Taxi Rules 2017.