Supreme Court slams Delhi govt on rising air pollution, says all directions issued but result zero

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over rising air pollution levels in Delhi and asked for strict compliance of the measures listed by the Centre. The apex court said while all directions and advisories were issued, but on the ground, the result is zero.

The top court said it will set up a task force for the implementation of measures suggested by the court, Centre, and Commission for Air Quality Management to reduce pollution in the national capital. The court observed that while pollution levels are rising , there is another problem of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court also questioned the Centre on the continuation of construction work at the Central Vista project and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to explain steps taken to curb air pollution caused by the project in the national capital.

"We're struggling how to control air pollution in Delhi , whether it's a Central Vista or anything else. Don't think we don't know anything. Don't flag certain issues to divert attention. Solicitor General will have to reply on this," the Supreme Court said.

A bench comprising the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justice Surya Kant, was hearing a matter seeking emergency steps to control the worsening air quality situation in the national capital. The court will hear the matter on December 2.