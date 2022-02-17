Supreme Court sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75% reservation for locals in jobs

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside an order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court mandating 75 percent reservation in jobs for locals. Granting an interim stay on the order , the SC said the HC had not provided any reasons for this act of setting aside the reservation. Sending the issue back to the Punjab and Haryana HC, the SC directed it to take a decision on it in one month.

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha also directed the Haryana government not to take coercive action against employers till the matter is decided by the high court.

Earlier, on February 3, the Punjab and Haryana HC had stayed the implementation of the law mandating 75 percent reservation for locals in the state of Haryana.

"We do not intend to deal with merits of the matter as we propose to request the high court to decide expeditiously and not later than four weeks. Parties are directed not to seek adjournment and be present before court for fixing the schedule for hearing," the SC order said.

"In the meanwhile, Haryana is directed not to take coercive action against employers. The impugned order passed by the high court is set aside as the high court has not given sufficient reasons for staying the legislation," the bench added.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had appeared on behalf of the Haryana government. The SC order followed an appeal filed by the Haryana government challenging the Punjab and Haryana high court order granting an interim stay on the law providing 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

