Hearing a plea by the National Association of Journalists (NAJ) against salary cuts and pinks slips issued by various media houses, the Supreme Court on Monday raised the larger issue of workers struggling to sustain livelihoods. The apex court issued a notice to the Centre, and sought a reply within two weeks on the issue.

The SC today remarked, that not just the NAJ, but various workers associations, across sectors, had moved courts against termination of jobs and cuts in salaries. Red flagging it as an issue of livelihood, the court remarked, “If business does not start, how long can the workers sustain?”

The court unequivocally stated that this was a “serious” issue and that the government needs to respond to the implementation of the MHA order directing for payment of full salaries.

On March 29, MHA had passed an order directing all private enterprises to continue payment of full salaries for the duration of the lockdown. The MHA order had warned of legal consequences if the directions for payment of full salaries were not complied with.

The NAJ argued that the MHA order of March 29 clearly directs for payment of full salaries by employers during the lockdown. The petitioner claimed, that various broadcast news networks had introduced pay cuts or handed out pink slips during the lockdown, in violation of the MHA directions. The petitioners had argued that to introduce pay cuts or pinks slips at a time of an unprecedented crisis, was “inhuman and illegal”.

Interestingly, the SC is also, simultaneously, hearing a plea by small business owners seeking to quash the very same MHA order that requires them to pay full wages to workers, during the lockdown. The other plea had been moved by Ludhiana Hand Tools Association, comprising 41 MSMEs.