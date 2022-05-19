The Supreme Court on Thursday held that the recommendations of the GST Council are not binding on the Centre and the state governments. A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud held that the Parliament intended that the recommendations of the GST Council will have persuasive value as India is cooperative federalism. The SC also held that both the Parliament and the State legislatures can equally make laws in relation to GST.

Recommendations of #GST council not binding on centre, states; only have persuasive value. Parliament, state legislatures possess equal powers to legislate on GST: Supreme Court Here's more pic.twitter.com/n1hVrcLAx5— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) May 19, 2022

Ending the pitched battle between the government and importers, the apex court upheld the Gujarat high court order to quash the levy of the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on ocean freight on a reverse charge basis.

The spat largely pertained to two notifications issued on June 28, 2017, levying IGST on ocean freight. Subsequently, the Gujarat high court in January 2020 declared the levy ultra vires t to the IGST Act.

Welcoming the ruling, Abhishek A Rastogi, Partner at Khaitan & Co, who argued for the petitioners before Gujarat High, Court Supreme Court and several other courts said, "This judgement may change the landscape of those provisions under GST which are subject to judicial review. As the court has gone ahead to categorically hold that the GST Council recommendations have only persuasive value, there will be a pragmatic approach to the provisions which are subject to judicial review by way of challenge to the constitutionality of such provisions based on GST Council recommendations."

—This story will be updated with more details once the full judgment is uploaded