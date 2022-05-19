Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Home>
  • legal News>

  • Supreme Court says states are NOT bound to follow GST Council recommendations

Supreme Court says states are NOT bound to follow GST Council recommendations

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud held that the Parliament intended that the recommendations of the GST Council will have persuasive value. The SC also held that both the Parliament and the State legislatures can equally make laws in relation to GST.

Supreme Court says states are NOT bound to follow GST Council recommendations
The Supreme Court on Thursday held that the recommendations of the GST Council are not binding on the Centre and the state governments. A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud held that the Parliament intended that the recommendations of the GST Council will have persuasive value as India is cooperative federalism. The SC also held that both the Parliament and the State legislatures can equally make laws in relation to GST.
Ending the pitched battle between the government and importers, the apex court upheld the Gujarat high court order to quash the levy of the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on ocean freight on a reverse charge basis.
The spat largely pertained to two notifications issued on June 28, 2017, levying IGST on ocean freight. Subsequently, the Gujarat high court in January 2020 declared the levy ultra vires t to the IGST Act.
Welcoming the ruling, Abhishek A Rastogi, Partner at Khaitan & Co, who argued for the petitioners before Gujarat High, Court Supreme Court and several other courts said, "This judgement may change the landscape of those provisions under GST which are subject to judicial review. As the court has gone ahead to categorically hold that the GST Council recommendations have only persuasive value, there will be a pragmatic approach to the provisions which are subject to judicial review by way of challenge to the constitutionality of such provisions based on GST Council recommendations."
—This story will be updated with more details once the full judgment is uploaded
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

India is the fastest-growing major economy in 2022 with projected growth of 6.4%: UN

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More