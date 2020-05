The Supreme Court has reversed the Madras High Court's ban on over the counter liquor sale in the state of Tamil Nadu.

It is noteworthy that the Tamil Nadu government last Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging a Madras High Court order for closure of state-run liquor outlets on grounds of violations of COVID-19 guidelines, arguing that it would lead to "grave losses" in revenue and complete halt in commercial activities.

The Madras High Court had on May 08 ordered closure of liquor outlets noting that there were huge crowds and no social distancing was being maintained by tipplers. It, however, allowed doorstep delivery of booze through online mode.

The state government, in its appeal, termed the HC order a case of "judicial overreach" and said online sale and home delivery of alcohol were not possible in the entire state.