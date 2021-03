The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to hear the plea of former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh seeking CBI investigation in the alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The apex court asked Singh to reach out to the Bombay High Court.

"Liberty to approach the High Court granted," the Supreme Court said in its order. Singh withdrew his plea from the apex court and said that he will approach the Bombay High Court.

The top court said that the allegations levelled by former Singh against the minister are very serious. The court asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Param Bir Singh, "why he is not approaching Bombay High Court for seeking CBI probe".

The court also asked Singh on "why he has not made Maharashtra Home Minister a party in his petition as the allegations are levelled against him".

Singh also filed a petition before the court about his transfer to Home Guard Department by the Maharashtra government. Singh sought quashing of the order transferring him claiming it to be "arbitrary" and "illegal".

The Maharashtra government on March 17 transferred Singh from the post and appointed senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, who was holding additional charge of Maharashtra DGP, as the new commissioner of Mumbai Police.