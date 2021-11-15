Supreme Court raps up Delhi govt for 'lame excuses', 'passing the buck' on city's 'very poor' air quality

The Supreme Court on Monday rapped up the Delhi government for 'lame excuses' and 'passing the buck' on the city's 'very poor' air quality. The apex court concluded that major culprits of air pollution are transport, industries, vehicular traffic apart from stubble burning in some areas.

While the Delhi government has mentioned stubble burning as the major cause, the top court said, "Cat is out of the bag. Stubble burning constituted just 4 percent of air pollution." The Centre also questioned the Delhi government's "hue and cry" on stubble burning and said the AAP government is busy blaming farmers and spending money on advertising campaigns.

The Delhi government added that it is prepared for a lockdown, but bats for locking down entire NCR. The court has asked the Centre and states of NCR region to consider work from home for the employees in the meantime. The court asked Punjab, Haryana to persuade farmers to avoid stubble burning for the coming two weeks.

The court expressed dissatisfaction with the Centre, Delhi and said no emergent steps have been recommended in the current situation. The court asked for another round of emergency meetings and warned of consequences for failing to decide and execute. It also asked the chief secretaries of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana to be present for tomorrow's emergency meeting by the Centre.

The court has adjourned the matter on November 17.