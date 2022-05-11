The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the government's plea for continuing with the sedition provision and has stayed Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). All pending cases, booked under Sectio 124A, are to be kept in abeyance until the government reviews the section.

With the order, the apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, said that it "hopes and expects" that no further FIRS will be filed under 124A. The Bench also comprising of Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said no coercive action will be taken under the section.

The Centre had warned against staying a statutory provision and had cautioned against setting a "bad precedent". The Centre's affidavit had said it has decided to "re-examine and re-consider" the sedition law by an appropriate forum, in a change of stance just two days after stoutly defending this law, and also urged the Supreme Court not to "invest time" in examining its validity once again.

A total of 356 cases of sedition -- as defined under Section 124A of IPC -- were registered and 548 persons were arrested between 2015 and 2020, according to data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). However, just 12 persons arrested in seven sedition cases were convicted in this six-year period.

