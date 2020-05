In a scathing attack on petitioners and PILs seeking a ban on liquor sales, the Supreme Court came dome heavily, dismissing the pleas, terming them publicity stunts.

The SC was hearing two Public Interest Litigations (PIL) which had red-flagged violations of social distancing norms on account of crowds gathering in and around liquor vends. The solution, as proposed by the PILs, was to ban over-the-counter sale of liquor.

The Supreme Court, however, was not impressed with the PILs. A frustrated apex court slapped costs of Rs 1 lakh on each of the 2 PILs. Slapping of costs on petitioners, by SC, is a seldom used tool disciplining petitioners or lawyers found to be wasting the court’s time.

The SC noted that it was clear that these PILs were oriented towards gaining publicity. The SC lamented that it can’t have multiple such pleas being filed. The SC noted, “We can’t deal with such petitions.”

The SC observed that lawyers not being able to find work, is why such petitions are being filed.