Auto

Supreme Court orders probe into predatory pricing allegations against Uber

Updated : September 11, 2019 03:38 PM IST

The Supreme Court has declined to interfere in the order passed by the Competition Appellate Tribunal that directed a probe against Uber for predatory pricing and abuse of dominant position.

The development comes after Meru Taxi Services approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) alleging that Uber indulged in predatory pricing by intentionally losing over Rs 200 per ride to kill competition.