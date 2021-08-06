Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Verdict in Amazon plea against Future-Reliance Retail merger case at 10.30 am today

Here's a complete timeline in the Amazon-Future case

August 2019: Amazon enters into an agreement with Future Coupons, a Future Group promoter entity to but 49% stake for Rs 1,500cr. Future Retail and holds 7.3% stake in Future Coupons. Amazon indirectly got a 3.6% in Future Retail

December 2019: Future Coupons receives Rs 1,500cr from Amazon

2020

August 29: Future Retail board approves Reliance Retail deal. Reliance Retail to buy Future Group's retail, wholesale & logistics business by way of slump sale for Ra 24,713cr

October 9: Amazon approaches Singapore International Arbitration Centre objecting to Future-Reliance Retail deal

October 25: Singapore Emergency Arbitrator bars Future Retail-Reliance Group deal in an interim award

November 7: Future Retail moves Delhi HC against Amazon alleging interference

November 20: Deal gets CCI nod

December 21: Single-judge bench of Delhi HC refuses to stay deal, upholds FRL Aug 29 board resolution, but allows Amazon to write to regulators. Also upholds Future Retail's claim of torturous interference by Amazon

Jan 2021: SIAC constitutes 3-member panel to pass final verdict, will take 6-9 months

January 13: Delhi High Court's division bench issues notice to Future Retail on Amazon's plea against Dec 21 order which allowed regulators to decide

January 20: SEBI gives nod to Future Retail-Reliance Group deal

February 2: Single-judge bench of Delhi High Court orders status quo on Future Retail-Reliance Group deal

February 3: Future Retail contests status quo order before 2-judge bench in Delhi HC

February 8: Two-judge bench lifts Single bench's status quo order on FRL-Reliance retail deal

Feb 11: Amazon moves SC challenging lifting of "status quo" orders by division bench of Delhi High Court

February 12: NCLT hears & reserves order on Future Group plea on calling for shareholder meeting to approve deal with Reliance

February 22: SC Allows Future Retail to proceed with plea for nod before NCLT, but restrains NCLT from finalizing orders sanctioning Future Retail Scheme. Issues notice to FRL on Amazon plea seeking status quo

March 18: Delhi HC restrains FRL- Reliance Retail deal. Says FRL, Biyani deliberately and wilfully disobeyed the order, liable to face action under code of civil procedure. Directs assets of Kishore Biyani, Future Promoter Directors to be attached. Asks FRL, FCPL to approach all regulators to recall grant of deal approval

March 18: SC says it will hear Amazon plea in last week of April

March 20: Future Group challenges order directing stay on deal, attachment of assets of Kishore Biyani, Future Promoter Directors.

March 22: Delhi HC stays Single Judge Bench order granting Status Quo, stays order that directed attachment of Biyani assets

April 17: Future Retail board approves resolution plan to restructure secured financial debt under RBI's August 6, 2020 circular

May 19: Reliance Retail Ventures moves NCLT, seeks nod to call for shareholder meeting

July 12-17: SIAC final hearing on Amazon plea against the deal. Judgment expected after a month

June 22: NCLT reserves order on Reliance Retail plea to call shareholder meeting

July 20: SC resumes hearing of Amazon plea seeking a stay on FRL-Rel retail deal

July 29: SC reserves judgment in the Amazon plea seeking to stay the sale of Future Retail.