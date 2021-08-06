Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Verdict in Amazon plea against Future-Reliance Retail merger case at 10.30 am today

Supreme Court LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Friday the verdict on e-commerce giant Amazon's pleas against the merger of Future Retail with Reliance Industries' retail subsidiary Reliance Retail. The apex court is likely to decide whether Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award, restraining the Rs 24,731 crore deal, was valid under Indian law and can be enforced.

  • Explained: Myths and facts on the Future-Amazon legal dispute

    In this explainer, Santosh Nair dispels some of commonly-held myths around the Future-Amazon legal dispute.
  • Here's a complete timeline in the Amazon-Future case

    August 2019: Amazon enters into an agreement with Future Coupons, a Future Group promoter entity to but  49% stake for Rs 1,500cr. Future Retail and holds 7.3% stake in Future Coupons. Amazon indirectly got a 3.6% in Future Retail

    December 2019: Future Coupons receives Rs 1,500cr from Amazon

    2020

    August 29: Future Retail board approves Reliance Retail deal. Reliance Retail to buy Future Group's retail, wholesale & logistics business by way of slump sale for Ra 24,713cr

    October 9: Amazon approaches Singapore International Arbitration Centre objecting to Future-Reliance Retail deal

    October 25: Singapore Emergency Arbitrator bars Future Retail-Reliance Group deal in an interim award

    November 7: Future Retail moves Delhi HC against Amazon alleging interference

    November 20: Deal gets CCI nod

    December 21: Single-judge bench of Delhi HC refuses to stay deal, upholds FRL Aug 29 board resolution, but allows Amazon to write to regulators. Also upholds Future Retail's claim of torturous interference by Amazon

    Jan 2021: SIAC constitutes 3-member panel to pass final verdict, will take 6-9 months

    January 13: Delhi High Court's division bench issues notice to Future Retail on Amazon's plea against Dec 21 order which allowed regulators to decide

    January 20: SEBI gives nod to Future Retail-Reliance Group deal

    February 2: Single-judge bench of Delhi High Court orders status quo on Future Retail-Reliance Group deal

    February 3: Future Retail contests status quo order before 2-judge bench in Delhi HC

    February 8: Two-judge bench lifts Single bench's status quo order on FRL-Reliance retail deal

    Feb 11: Amazon moves SC challenging lifting of "status quo" orders by division bench of Delhi High Court

    February 12: NCLT hears & reserves order on Future Group plea on calling for shareholder meeting to approve deal with Reliance

    February 22: SC Allows Future Retail to proceed with plea for nod before NCLT, but restrains NCLT from finalizing orders sanctioning Future Retail Scheme. Issues notice to FRL on Amazon plea seeking status quo

    March 18: Delhi HC restrains FRL- Reliance Retail deal. Says FRL, Biyani deliberately and wilfully disobeyed the order, liable to face action under code of civil procedure. Directs assets of Kishore Biyani, Future Promoter Directors to be attached. Asks FRL, FCPL to approach all regulators to recall grant of deal approval

    March 18: SC says it will hear Amazon plea in last week of April

    March 20: Future Group challenges order directing stay on deal, attachment of assets of Kishore Biyani, Future Promoter Directors.

    March 22: Delhi HC stays Single Judge Bench order granting Status Quo, stays order that directed attachment of Biyani assets

    April 17: Future Retail board approves resolution plan to restructure secured financial debt under RBI's August 6, 2020 circular

    May 19: Reliance Retail Ventures moves NCLT, seeks nod to call for shareholder meeting

    July 12-17: SIAC final hearing on Amazon plea against the deal. Judgment expected after a month

    June 22: NCLT reserves order on Reliance Retail plea to call shareholder meeting

    July 20: SC resumes hearing of Amazon plea seeking a stay on FRL-Rel retail deal

    July 29: SC reserves judgment in the Amazon plea seeking to stay the sale of Future Retail.

  • Good morning readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Amazon versus Future Retail tussle at 10:30 am today. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates from the SC hearing today.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Friday the verdict on e-commerce giant Amazon's pleas against the merger of Future Retail with Reliance Industries' retail subsidiary Reliance Retail. The apex court is likely to decide whether Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award, restraining the Rs 24,731 crore deal, was valid under Indian law and can be enforced.
As per the apex court website, the verdict would be pronounced at 10.30 AM by a bench of Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai which had reserved it on July 29 after hearing the battery of lawyers including senior advocates Harish Salve and Gopal Subramanium, appearing for FRL and Amazon respectively.
The verdict is keenly awaited as it is likely to deal with the legality and enforceability of an award by an Emergency Arbitrator (EA) of the foreign country here in view of the fact that the term EA is not used in the Indian Arbitration and Conciliation Act.
Here are the live updates from the Supreme Court in the Amazon-Future Retail case today
