Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Verdict in Amazon plea against Future-Reliance Retail merger case at 10.30 am today

Supreme Court LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Friday the verdict on e-commerce giant Amazon's pleas against the merger of Future Retail with Reliance Industries' retail subsidiary Reliance Retail. The apex court is likely to decide whether Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award, restraining the Rs 24,731 crore deal, was valid under Indian law and can be enforced.
Explained: Myths and facts on the Future-Amazon legal dispute
Here's a complete timeline in the Amazon-Future case
August 2019: Amazon enters into an agreement with Future Coupons, a Future Group promoter entity to but 49% stake for Rs 1,500cr. Future Retail and holds 7.3% stake in Future Coupons. Amazon indirectly got a 3.6% in Future Retail
December 2019: Future Coupons receives Rs 1,500cr from Amazon
2020
August 29: Future Retail board approves Reliance Retail deal. Reliance Retail to buy Future Group's retail, wholesale & logistics business by way of slump sale for Ra 24,713cr
October 9: Amazon approaches Singapore International Arbitration Centre objecting to Future-Reliance Retail deal
October 25: Singapore Emergency Arbitrator bars Future Retail-Reliance Group deal in an interim award
November 7: Future Retail moves Delhi HC against Amazon alleging interference
November 20: Deal gets CCI nod
December 21: Single-judge bench of Delhi HC refuses to stay deal, upholds FRL Aug 29 board resolution, but allows Amazon to write to regulators. Also upholds Future Retail's claim of torturous interference by Amazon
Jan 2021: SIAC constitutes 3-member panel to pass final verdict, will take 6-9 months
January 13: Delhi High Court's division bench issues notice to Future Retail on Amazon's plea against Dec 21 order which allowed regulators to decide
January 20: SEBI gives nod to Future Retail-Reliance Group deal
February 2: Single-judge bench of Delhi High Court orders status quo on Future Retail-Reliance Group deal
February 3: Future Retail contests status quo order before 2-judge bench in Delhi HC
February 8: Two-judge bench lifts Single bench's status quo order on FRL-Reliance retail deal
Feb 11: Amazon moves SC challenging lifting of "status quo" orders by division bench of Delhi High Court
February 12: NCLT hears & reserves order on Future Group plea on calling for shareholder meeting to approve deal with Reliance
February 22: SC Allows Future Retail to proceed with plea for nod before NCLT, but restrains NCLT from finalizing orders sanctioning Future Retail Scheme. Issues notice to FRL on Amazon plea seeking status quo
March 18: Delhi HC restrains FRL- Reliance Retail deal. Says FRL, Biyani deliberately and wilfully disobeyed the order, liable to face action under code of civil procedure. Directs assets of Kishore Biyani, Future Promoter Directors to be attached. Asks FRL, FCPL to approach all regulators to recall grant of deal approval
March 18: SC says it will hear Amazon plea in last week of April
March 20: Future Group challenges order directing stay on deal, attachment of assets of Kishore Biyani, Future Promoter Directors.
March 22: Delhi HC stays Single Judge Bench order granting Status Quo, stays order that directed attachment of Biyani assets
April 17: Future Retail board approves resolution plan to restructure secured financial debt under RBI's August 6, 2020 circular
May 19: Reliance Retail Ventures moves NCLT, seeks nod to call for shareholder meeting
July 12-17: SIAC final hearing on Amazon plea against the deal. Judgment expected after a month
June 22: NCLT reserves order on Reliance Retail plea to call shareholder meeting
July 20: SC resumes hearing of Amazon plea seeking a stay on FRL-Rel retail deal
July 29: SC reserves judgment in the Amazon plea seeking to stay the sale of Future Retail.
Good morning readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Amazon versus Future Retail tussle at 10:30 am today. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates from the SC hearing today.