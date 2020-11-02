  • SENSEX
SC Loan Moratorium Case LIVE Updates: Justice Ashok Bhushan bench to resume hearing today

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: November 02, 2020 09:32 AM IST

SC Loan Moratorium Case LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Monday will resume hearing on a batch of pleas seeking a waiver of interest charged by banks on EMIs during the RBI's six-month loan moratorium period. Justice Ashok Bhushan bench in mid-October had asked the government to implement the decision to waive compound interest payment for small borrowers during the period by November 2. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the government's scheme of interest waiver during the moratorium period and has asked all lending institutions to take necessary action within the stipulated timeline.

