SC Loan Moratorium Case LIVE Updates: Justice Ashok Bhushan bench to resume hearing today

Interest waiver case: Small borrowers constituting 40% bank credit eligible for relief
The Supreme Court has asked the government to implement the decision to waive “interest on interest” or compound interest charged on loans of up to Rs 2 crore for the six-month moratorium period announced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts believe that these developments in the court are leaning favourably towards financiers and are positive for the sector as there were no discussions on expanding the scope of relief (a huge overhang) to other categories or to interest waiver. Further, a relief on the compounding of interest would benefit small borrowers which constitute around 40 percent of the bank credit. Continue Reading
The Supreme Court on Monday will resume hearing on a batch of pleas seeking a waiver of interest charged by banks on EMIs during the RBI's six-month loan moratorium period. Justice Ashok Bhushan bench in mid-October had asked the government to implement the decision to waive compound interest payment for small borrowers during the period by November 2.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the government's scheme of interest waiver during the moratorium period and has asked all lending institutions to take necessary action within the stipulated timeline.
The central government had earlier told the apex court that the lenders have been asked to credit into the accounts of eligible borrowers the difference between compound and simple interest collected on loans of up to Rs 2 crore during the RBI's loan moratorium scheme by November 5.