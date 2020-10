The Supreme Court on Monday resumed hearing in the case on the extension of the loan moratorium and waiver of the interest on interest at 10.30 am. The hearing was deferred on September 28 after the Centre sought until October 1 to make a decision.

Kapil Sibal, Aryama Sundaram for Credai: Govt affidavit says nothing about relief for the real estate sector. Reliefs sought by us have not been responded to by the Centre.

Supreme Court proceedings begin as judges arrive, reports CNBC-TV18's Ashmit Kumar.

1/n SC to consider interest waiver case. Govt proposes paying the interest on interest for loans of up to 2cr for 6 month moratorium period. Time - 10.30am Watch this space for live updates. ((Live Thread))@CNBCTV18Live pic.twitter.com/DN3GIYTiZm — Ashmit Kumar (@AshmitTejKumar) October 5, 2020

