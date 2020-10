The Supreme Court on Tuesday is likely to give more clarity on the pleas seeking a waiver of compound interest on loans under moratorium. The apex court on October 5 had asked the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to place on record the K V Kamath committee recommendation on debt restructuring due to COVID-19 related stress on various sectors as also the notifications and circulars issued by them so far on the issue of loan moratorium. The apex court's direction came after the Finance Ministry decided to grant relief to individual borrowers as well as medium and small industries by agreeing to waive compound interest (interest on interest) charged on loans of up to Rs 2 crores for a six-month moratorium period announced due to the pandemic.

Moratorium period exceeding six months may result in vitiating overall credit discipline, says RBI to SC: A loan moratorium exceeding six months might result in vitiating the overall credit discipline, which will have a debilitating impact on the process of credit creation in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has told the Supreme Court (SC). In an affidavit filed in the apex court in the loan moratorium case, the RBI has said that a long moratorium period could impact credit behaviour of borrowers and increase the risks of delinquencies post resumption of scheduled payments.

