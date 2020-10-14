SC Loan Moratorium Hearing LIVE Updates: Apex court to hear interest waiver case today at 1pm

SC Loan Moratorium Hearing LIVE Updates: Centre says proposed waiver plan will be done via a scheme, but no relief for specific sectors

The Narendra Modi government on Friday has informed the Supreme Court that interest on interest waiver will be done via a scheme by the lenders which will be issued on or before November 15. However, the Centre told the Supreme Court that petitioners can’t seek any further interest waiver especially sector-specific relief as courts should be wary of judicially deciding fiscal management issues. In an affidavit filed by the union finance ministry on behalf of the union of India, it said the decision to waiver interest on interest can mature into an office memorandum, circular, and order after due process. Later, the lenders can give relief first in the account of the respective borrowers and then has to approach the Centre for reimbursement, the affidavit said. Continue Reading