SC Loan Moratorium Hearing LIVE Updates: Apex court to hear interest waiver case today at 1pm

SC Loan Moratorium Hearing LIVE Updates: Centre says proposed waiver plan will be done via a scheme, but no relief for specific sectors
The Narendra Modi government on Friday has informed the Supreme Court that interest on interest waiver will be done via a scheme by the lenders which will be issued on or before November 15. However, the Centre told the Supreme Court that petitioners can’t seek any further interest waiver especially sector-specific relief as courts should be wary of judicially deciding fiscal management issues. In an affidavit filed by the union finance ministry on behalf of the union of India, it said the decision to waiver interest on interest can mature into an office memorandum, circular, and order after due process. Later, the lenders can give relief first in the account of the respective borrowers and then has to approach the Centre for reimbursement, the affidavit said. Continue Reading
SC Loan Moratorium Hearing LIVE Updates: Here's a recap from the October 5 Supreme Court hearing in the loan moratorium or interest on interest waiver case.
During the hearing on October 5, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to place on record the K V Kamath committee recommendation on debt restructuring due to COVID-19 related stress on various sectors as also the notifications and circulars issued by them so far on the issue of loan moratorium. The apex court's direction came after the Finance Ministry decided to grant relief to individual borrowers as well as medium and small industries by agreeing to waive compound interest (interest on interest) charged on loans of up to Rs 2 crores for a six-month moratorium period announced due to the pandemic.
SC Loan Moratorium Hearing LIVE Updates: Here's a recap of the Supreme Court hearing on September 10 in the interest waiver case.
During the hearing on September 10, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing in the loan moratorium and interest waiver case to September 28. While doing so, the apex court virtually extended loan moratorium until the next hearing asking banks not to declare any loan as NPA due to nonpayment of instalments during the period. The deadline of the scheme had ended on August 31. It further allowed the government, RBI and lenders to come out with a concrete plan on all issues raised in the next two weeks.
SC Loan Moratorium Hearing LIVE Updates: Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the Supreme Court hearing on loan moratorium today. The apex court on Wednesday will resume hearing on the batch of petitions seeking relief in the form of extension of loan moratorium period beyond six months or waiver of interest on interest. The SC was set to resume hearing on Tuesday but rescheduled it today as the bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah were not available for hearing after lunch.