Last Update 27 minutes ago
SC Loan Moratorium Hearing LIVE Updates: Apex court to hear interest waiver case today at 1pm

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: October 14, 2020 09:19 AM IST

SC Loan Moratorium Hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will resume hearing on the batch of petitions seeking relief in the form of extension of loan moratorium period beyond six months or waiver of interest on interest. The apex court was set to resume hearing on Tuesday but rescheduled it today as the bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah were not available for hearing after lunch. This blog will keep you posted on the live updates from the SC hearing on loan moratorium today:

