  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets
Oil falls as COVID-19 cases soar, Libya output jumps
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar

live now

Last Update 1 minutes ago
auto refresh

SC Loan Moratorium Case Hearing LIVE Updates: Justice Ashok Bhushan bench to resume hearing today

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: November 05, 2020 08:51 AM IST

event highlights

SC Loan Moratorium Case Hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Thursday will resume hearing in the interest waiver case. The court was set to resume it on Tuesday but adjourned it to today due to the unavailability of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The apex court will be hearing a batch of pleas seeking a waiver of interest charged by banks on EMIs during the RBI's six-month loan moratorium period. Justice Ashok Bhushan bench in mid-October had asked the government to implement the decision to waive compound interest payment for small borrowers during the period by November 2. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the government's scheme of interest waiver during the moratorium period and has asked all lending institutions to take necessary action within the stipulated timeline.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement