SC Loan Moratorium Case Hearing LIVE Updates: Justice Ashok Bhushan bench to resume hearing today

SC Loan Moratorium Case Hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Thursday will resume hearing in the interest waiver case. The court was set to resume it on Tuesday but adjourned it to today due to the unavailability of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The apex court will be hearing a batch of pleas seeking a waiver of interest charged by banks on EMIs during the RBI's six-month loan moratorium period. Justice Ashok Bhushan bench in mid-October had asked the government to implement the decision to waive compound interest payment for small borrowers during the period by November 2. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the government's scheme of interest waiver during the moratorium period and has asked all lending institutions to take necessary action within the stipulated timeline.

