Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Hearing in loan moratorium case to begin shortly

Supreme Court LIVE Updates: SC allows UP govt to fill up 69,000 posts for teachers as per results declared in May
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill up vacancies of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state as per results declared by it in May. A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit dismissed a batch of petitions including the one filed by the "Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shiksha Mitra Association' challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision to uphold the cut off marks for selection of assistant basic teachers in the states. The top court said it will be open to the state to give another chance to Shiksha Mitra to compete for selection as assistant basic teachers in the states. The association had challenged the Uttar Pradesh government's order of January 7, 2019, by which the qualifying marks for the Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination 2019 were fixed at 65 and 60 for general and reserved categories respectively.
Supreme Court LIVE Updates: CJI SA Bobde-led apex court bench to shortly hear a BSF Jawan’s plea challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election from Varanasi in 2019
Supreme Court LIVE Updates: On NGT vacancies, Supreme Court asks Centre to expedite appointments pending before Cabinet
Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Apex court dismisses appeal filed by UP Shiksha Mitra Association
Supreme Court dismisses the appeal filed by UP Shiksha Mitra Association in connection with the case related to the recruitment of around 69,000 Assistant teachers in UP. The court granted one last chance to the Shiksha Mitras to compete in the respective examinations.
Supreme Court LIVE Updates: RBI urges SC to lift interim order banning declaration of NPAs
The RBI Thursday urged the Supreme Court to lift its interim order, which held that accounts not declared as non-performing assets till August 31 this year are not to be declared NPAs till further orders, saying it is facing difficulty due to the directive. In a relief to stressed borrowers who are facing hardships due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the apex court had passed the interim order on September 3. The counsel appearing for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) told this to a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan which was hearing a batch of pleas relating to charging of interest on interest by banks on EMIs, which were not paid by the borrowers who availed of the loan moratorium scheme in view of the pandemic. We are facing difficulty due to order banning declaring of NPAs, senior advocate V Giri, appearing for RBI, told the bench while requesting it to lift the interim order.
Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Other cases in the apex court today
Apart from the loan moratorium case, here’s the list of other cases in the Supreme Court today
1. Judgment on 69,000 UP Shiksha Mitras case
2. Plea for release of Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund'
3. Plea on charging of interest on interest during loan moratorium
4. Tata v Mistry
5. Plea by Tej Bahadur challenging election of Narendra Modi from Varanasi
Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Interest waiver case up for hearing today
The Supreme Court will hear the interest waiver case on Wednesday, the hearing for which will begin at 10:30 am. Petitioners have moved to SC seeking relief. The relief sorts include an extension of the moratorium, include perhaps a nominal rate being charged by the banks or the NBFCs. So far the Supreme Court has not been inclined to grant any relief beyond interest on interest waiver. We now have to see whether the SC pays any heed to the concerns raised by the other petitioners, the builders, the power producers, the realtors or will the Supreme Court lay this matter to rest taking into account centre’s action with respect to waiver of interest on interest – that question awaits. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the government's scheme of interest waiver during the moratorium period and has asked all lending institutions to take necessary action within the stipulated timeline.
For more, watch the video