Justice Ashok Bhushan-led Supreme Court bench on Tuesday resumed hearing in the loan moratorium or interest waiver case on a clutch of petitions on Tuesday. The RBI had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was expected to give borrowers more time to clear payments of EMIs amid the economic fallout of the lockdown, without being classified as NPAs. However, under the RBI circular, the interest chargeable during the moratorium period of three months would be added to the loan installments that fall after the prescribed period. It is this interest burden that is being contested in the plea.

Centre Warns SC against interest waiver: If the interest is waived off on all types of loans, the amount forgone would be over Rs 6 lakh crore; due to this interest waiver was not even considered. It will wipe out a major part of banks' net worth, will raise serious questions about the survival of banks. For SBI alone, interest waiver will wipe out half of the banks' net worth. Continued payments to depositors critical, for every borrower there are about 8.5 depositors.

If the interest is waived off on all types of loans, the amount forgone would be over Rs 6 lakh crore; due to this interest waiver was not even considered. It will wipe out a major part of banks' net worth, will raise serious questions about the survival of banks. For SBI alone, interest waiver will wipe out half of the banks' net worth. Continued payments to depositors critical, for every borrower there are about 8.5 depositors. Power Gencos to Supreme Court: 1. RBI to allow restructuring of funds borrowed from LIC, AIFs, FPIs, Foreign Banks. RBI currently allows restructuring only by banks, NBFCs, Cooperatives. 2. Restructuring should be subject to a request by borrowers, not subject to the discretion of the lender. 3. Restructuring requires logistical exercises such as a forensic audit. Requirements such as these should be dispensed with. 4. Lenders should be restrained from taking coercive measures such as the invocation of bank guarantees. 5. Loans restructured under the June 2019 framework were under a monitoring period of 12 months, excluded from Aug 6 circular relief proposed by RBI.

1. RBI to allow restructuring of funds borrowed from LIC, AIFs, FPIs, Foreign Banks. RBI currently allows restructuring only by banks, NBFCs, Cooperatives. 2. Restructuring should be subject to a request by borrowers, not subject to the discretion of the lender. 3. Restructuring requires logistical exercises such as a forensic audit. Requirements such as these should be dispensed with. 4. Lenders should be restrained from taking coercive measures such as the invocation of bank guarantees. 5. Loans restructured under the June 2019 framework were under a monitoring period of 12 months, excluded from Aug 6 circular relief proposed by RBI. The apex court bench assembles and the hearing in the interest waiver case begins.